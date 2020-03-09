LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 494, 0036

Evening: 257, 1273

Fantasy 5: 8, 10, 29, 35, 39

Double Play: 2, 5, 10, 16, 37

Tuesday jackpot: $118K

Keno: 1, 5, 6, 10, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 33, 36, 41, 43, 46, 48, 53, 68, 69, 71, 73, 75, 79

Poker Lotto: 7, A, 5, 7, 2

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/03/09/michigan-lottery-numbers/111411902/