Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, March 9
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 494, 0036
Evening: 257, 1273
Fantasy 5: 8, 10, 29, 35, 39
Double Play: 2, 5, 10, 16, 37
Tuesday jackpot: $118K
Keno: 1, 5, 6, 10, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 33, 36, 41, 43, 46, 48, 53, 68, 69, 71, 73, 75, 79
Poker Lotto: 7♥, A♥, 5♣, 7♣, 2♠
