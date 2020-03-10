Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, March 10
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 578, 1292
Evening: 462, 6580
Fantasy 5: 18, 24, 27, 32, 35
Double Play: 5, 6, 18, 25, 27
Wednesday jackpot: $151K
Keno: 4, 5, 6, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 27, 28, 36, 37, 41, 43, 54, 56, 60, 61, 65, 68, 76, 79
Poker Lotto: 2♠, 4♠, 3♦, J♣, Q♦
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/03/10/michigan-lottery-numbers/111414048/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments