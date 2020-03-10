LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 578, 1292

Evening: 462, 6580

Fantasy 5: 18, 24, 27, 32, 35

Double Play: 5, 6, 18, 25, 27

Wednesday jackpot: $151K

Keno: 4, 5, 6, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 27, 28, 36, 37, 41, 43, 54, 56, 60, 61, 65, 68, 76, 79

Poker Lotto: 2, 4, 3, J, Q

