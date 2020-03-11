Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, March 11
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 468, 9355
Evening: 665, 3536
Fantasy 5: 9, 15, 19, 25, 27
Double Play: 2, 18, 19, 24, 30
Thursday jackpot: $189K
Keno: 4, 5, 6, 7, 12, 18, 22, 23, 26, 28, 30, 34, 35, 37, 43, 47, 57, 62, 65, 71, 76, 78
Poker Lotto: J♣, K♦, 10♥, Q♣, 6♥
Classic Lotto: 3, 16, 20, 22, 35, 42
Double Play: 16, 29, 32, 41, 44, 46
Saturday jackpot: $1.75M
