Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, March 12
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 840, 7464
Evening: 191, 5744
Fantasy 5: 4, 10, 12, 33, 38
Double Play: 6, 12, 17, 23, 34
Friday jackpot: $242K
Keno: 1, 3, 4, 7, 13, 14, 17, 30, 37, 39, 43, 46, 50, 53, 55, 65, 66, 67, 68, 72, 77, 78
Poker Lotto: 8♦, 10♣, 9♣, K♦, 5♠
