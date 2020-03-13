LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 787, 5237

Evening: 572, 9427

Fantasy 5: 6, 19, 34, 38, 39

Double Play: 5, 8, 9, 11, 14

Saturday jackpot: $298K

Keno: 3, 13, 16, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 34, 45, 47, 48, 50, 53, 54, 56, 58, 61, 68, 71, 72, 80

Poker Lotto: A, 10, A, 4, 3

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/03/13/michigan-lottery-numbers/111423504/