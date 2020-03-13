Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, March 13
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 787, 5237
Evening: 572, 9427
Fantasy 5: 6, 19, 34, 38, 39
Double Play: 5, 8, 9, 11, 14
Saturday jackpot: $298K
Keno: 3, 13, 16, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 34, 45, 47, 48, 50, 53, 54, 56, 58, 61, 68, 71, 72, 80
Poker Lotto: A♠, 10♠, A♥, 4♥, 3♠
