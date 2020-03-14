Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, March 14
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, March 14:
Classic Lotto 47: 19-20-21-28-29-39
Estimated jackpot: $1.75 million
Poker Lotto: KS-AS-4D-6D-7H
Midday Daily 3: 3-3-8
Midday Daily 4: 3-1-1-2
Daily 3: 0-2-9
Daily 4: 3-5-4-3
Fantasy 5: 17-19-20-23-25
Estimated jackpot: $298,000
Keno: 04-09-13-27-30-38-39-41-45-54-56-58-59-62-64-70-75-76-77-78-79-80
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $90 million
Powerball: 09-23-26-30-32, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
