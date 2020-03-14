Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, March 14:

Classic Lotto 47: 19-20-21-28-29-39

Estimated jackpot: $1.75 million

Poker Lotto: KS-AS-4D-6D-7H

Midday Daily 3: 3-3-8

Midday Daily 4: 3-1-1-2

Daily 3: 0-2-9

Daily 4: 3-5-4-3

Fantasy 5: 17-19-20-23-25

Estimated jackpot: $298,000

Keno: 04-09-13-27-30-38-39-41-45-54-56-58-59-62-64-70-75-76-77-78-79-80

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $90 million

Powerball: 09-23-26-30-32, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3

