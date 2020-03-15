Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, March 15
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 006, 7432
Evening: 664, 1561
Fantasy 5: 14, 18, 21, 31, 39
Double Play: 1, 6, 16, 27, 31
Monday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 2, 6, 7, 11, 12, 21, 26, 30, 32, 44, 49, 53, 56, 57, 58, 59, 63, 66, 68, 73, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 6♣, 3♠, 10♥, 10♦, A♦
