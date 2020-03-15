LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 006, 7432

Evening: 664, 1561

Fantasy 5: 14, 18, 21, 31, 39

Double Play: 1, 6, 16, 27, 31

Monday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 6, 7, 11, 12, 21, 26, 30, 32, 44, 49, 53, 56, 57, 58, 59, 63, 66, 68, 73, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: 6, 3, 10, 10, A

