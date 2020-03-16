Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, March 16
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 073, 4618
Evening: 785, 2534
Fantasy 5: 5, 14, 23, 37, 38
Double Play: 9, 13, 16, 34, 36
Tuesday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 1, 2, 7, 9, 13, 15, 17, 18, 30, 33, 38, 45, 49, 50, 57, 61, 62, 67, 71, 73, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: K♣, 7♠, 3♦, Q♣, 5♥
