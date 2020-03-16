LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 073, 4618

Evening: 785, 2534

Fantasy 5: 5, 14, 23, 37, 38

Double Play: 9, 13, 16, 34, 36

Tuesday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 1, 2, 7, 9, 13, 15, 17, 18, 30, 33, 38, 45, 49, 50, 57, 61, 62, 67, 71, 73, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: K, 7, 3, Q, 5

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/03/16/michigan-lottery-numbers/111429872/