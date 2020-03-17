Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, March 17
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 769, 1323
Evening: 996, 5250
Fantasy 5: 1, 9, 10, 16, 33
Double Play: 8, 14, 26, 34, 37
Wednesday jackpot: $115K
Keno: 1, 3, 7, 8, 11, 13, 20, 25, 26, 27, 33, 36, 48, 52, 63, 64, 66, 69, 70, 71, 73, 80
Poker Lotto: 3♦, A♣, 6♥, 7♠, 2♦
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/03/17/michigan-lottery-numbers/111431568/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments