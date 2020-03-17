LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 769, 1323

Evening: 996, 5250

Fantasy 5: 1, 9, 10, 16, 33

Double Play: 8, 14, 26, 34, 37

Wednesday jackpot: $115K

Keno: 1, 3, 7, 8, 11, 13, 20, 25, 26, 27, 33, 36, 48, 52, 63, 64, 66, 69, 70, 71, 73, 80

Poker Lotto: 3, A, 6, 7, 2

