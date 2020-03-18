LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 068, 4323

Evening: 919, 4893

Fantasy 5: 10, 20, 24, 27, 29

Double Play: 12, 13, 16, 20, 26

Thursday jackpot: $144K

Keno: 1, 3, 4, 8, 11, 12, 16, 26, 28, 30, 31, 33, 35, 40, 49, 50, 58, 64, 66, 71, 72, 77

Poker Lotto: Q, 9, 4, A, 4

Classic Lotto: 14, 17, 18, 28, 33, 36

Double Play: 7, 14, 21, 23, 41, 45

Saturday jackpot: $2.1M

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/03/18/michigan-lottery-numbers/111433594/