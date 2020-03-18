Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, March 18
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 068, 4323
Evening: 919, 4893
Fantasy 5: 10, 20, 24, 27, 29
Double Play: 12, 13, 16, 20, 26
Thursday jackpot: $144K
Keno: 1, 3, 4, 8, 11, 12, 16, 26, 28, 30, 31, 33, 35, 40, 49, 50, 58, 64, 66, 71, 72, 77
Poker Lotto: Q♣, 9♥, 4♠, A♥, 4♥
Classic Lotto: 14, 17, 18, 28, 33, 36
Double Play: 7, 14, 21, 23, 41, 45
Saturday jackpot: $2.1M
