Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, March 19
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 677, 0044
Evening: 289, 1889
Fantasy 5: 5, 8, 11, 17, 31
Double Play: 10, 15, 21, 29, 38
Friday jackpot: $178K
Keno: 1, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 32, 34, 36, 39, 44, 46, 51, 52, 56, 62, 64, 68, 69, 72, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: 6♣, 2♥, 6♦, 3♥, 9♥
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/03/19/michigan-lottery-numbers/111435490/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments