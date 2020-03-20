Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, March 20
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 420, 9838
Evening: 841, 0711
Fantasy 5: 11, 15, 20, 32, 35
Double Play: 13, 16, 18, 21, 26
Saturday jackpot: $221K
Keno: 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 12, 17, 19, 21, 22, 25, 27, 30, 32, 35, 36, 37, 38, 41, 48, 62, 72
Poker Lotto: 4♣, 8♥, 10♥, 8♦, 2♥
