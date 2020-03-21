Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, March 21:

Classic Lotto 47: 15-18-30-36-41-47

Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million

Poker Lotto: JC-2C-4C-5D-3H

Midday Daily 3: 3-6-4

Midday Daily 4: 6-6-4-0

Daily 3: 0-6-0

Daily 4: 3-9-6-7

Fantasy 5: 01-03-04-29-32

Estimated jackpot: $221,000

Keno: 01-03-06-08-10-13-16-19-21-32-34-40-53-56-57-61-65-66-69-70-73-74

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $101 million

Powerball 02-23-40-59-69, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/03/21/michigan-lottery-numbers-saturday-march/111457818/