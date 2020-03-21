Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, March 21
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, March 21:
Classic Lotto 47: 15-18-30-36-41-47
Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million
Poker Lotto: JC-2C-4C-5D-3H
Midday Daily 3: 3-6-4
Midday Daily 4: 6-6-4-0
Daily 3: 0-6-0
Daily 4: 3-9-6-7
Fantasy 5: 01-03-04-29-32
Estimated jackpot: $221,000
Keno: 01-03-06-08-10-13-16-19-21-32-34-40-53-56-57-61-65-66-69-70-73-74
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $101 million
Powerball 02-23-40-59-69, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
