Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, March 23
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 842, 7468
Evening: 827, 5570
Fantasy 5: 18, 25, 30, 35, 37
Double Play: 5, 6, 9, 20, 24
Tuesday jackpot: $378K
Keno: 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 18, 25, 28, 30, 34, 39, 40, 44, 50, 51, 52, 63, 64, 71, 72, 76, 77
Poker Lotto: 4♣, 2♦, 6♣, 9♠, 9♥
