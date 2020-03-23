LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 842, 7468

Evening: 827, 5570

Fantasy 5: 18, 25, 30, 35, 37

Double Play: 5, 6, 9, 20, 24

Tuesday jackpot: $378K

Keno: 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 18, 25, 28, 30, 34, 39, 40, 44, 50, 51, 52, 63, 64, 71, 72, 76, 77

Poker Lotto: 4, 2, 6, 9, 9

