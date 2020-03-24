LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 529, 4367

Evening: 218, 6783

Fantasy 5: 5, 12, 26, 30, 33

Double Play: 1, 7, 14, 18, 35

Wednesday jackpot: $436K

Keno: 7, 9, 12, 14, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 28, 32, 33, 41, 42, 53, 54, 55, 61, 71, 72, 75, 79

Poker Lotto: Q, 8, 3, 9, A

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/03/24/michigan-lottery-numbers/111462166/