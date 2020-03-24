Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, March 24
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 529, 4367
Evening: 218, 6783
Fantasy 5: 5, 12, 26, 30, 33
Double Play: 1, 7, 14, 18, 35
Wednesday jackpot: $436K
Keno: 7, 9, 12, 14, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 28, 32, 33, 41, 42, 53, 54, 55, 61, 71, 72, 75, 79
Poker Lotto: Q♦, 8♦, 3♦, 9♦, A♠
