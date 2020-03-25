Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, March 25
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 003, 0232
Evening: 154, 2386
Fantasy 5: 4, 9, 13, 21, 25
Double Play: 8, 10, 16, 27, 28
Thursday jackpot: $505K
Keno: 1, 4, 10, 18, 30, 36, 37, 38, 39, 46, 49, 52, 55, 58, 59, 62, 66, 67, 68, 69, 74, 75
Poker Lotto: 4♦, J♣, 9♠, 2♦, Q♣
Classic Lotto: 2, 3, 15, 35, 45, 47
Double Play: 19, 23, 28, 37, 46, 47
Saturday jackpot: $2.4M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/03/25/michigan-lottery-numbers/111464608/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments