LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 003, 0232

Evening: 154, 2386

Fantasy 5: 4, 9, 13, 21, 25

Double Play: 8, 10, 16, 27, 28

Thursday jackpot: $505K

Keno: 1, 4, 10, 18, 30, 36, 37, 38, 39, 46, 49, 52, 55, 58, 59, 62, 66, 67, 68, 69, 74, 75

Poker Lotto: 4, J, 9, 2, Q

Classic Lotto: 2, 3, 15, 35, 45, 47

Double Play: 19, 23, 28, 37, 46, 47

Saturday jackpot: $2.4M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/03/25/michigan-lottery-numbers/111464608/