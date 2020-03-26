LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 427, 2198

Evening: 594, 2723

Fantasy 5: 5, 16, 24, 28, 33

Double Play: 16, 30, 33, 38, 39

Friday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 6, 7, 8, 11, 13, 23, 24, 31, 35, 36, 37, 39, 41, 42, 49, 51, 54, 55, 62, 69, 74, 76

Poker Lotto: 8, 3, 6, 6, A

