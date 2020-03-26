Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, March 26
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 427, 2198
Evening: 594, 2723
Fantasy 5: 5, 16, 24, 28, 33
Double Play: 16, 30, 33, 38, 39
Friday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 6, 7, 8, 11, 13, 23, 24, 31, 35, 36, 37, 39, 41, 42, 49, 51, 54, 55, 62, 69, 74, 76
Poker Lotto: 8♦, 3♣, 6♣, 6♥, A♠
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/03/26/michigan-lottery-numbers/111466612/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments