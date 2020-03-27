Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, March 27
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 777, 5124
Evening: 497, 1310
Fantasy 5: 1, 3, 21, 30, 34
Double Play: 18, 23, 25, 27, 28
Saturday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 4, 7, 15, 17, 20, 31, 33, 35, 38, 40, 41, 44, 46, 48, 56, 57, 60, 64, 67, 68, 69, 75
Poker Lotto: 9♣, 2♦, 7♥, 9♥, 6♥
