Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, March 28
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, March 28:
Classic Lotto 47: 05-14-28-34-39-45
Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million
Poker Lotto: QD-AH-7C-9H-5S
Midday Daily 3: 3-3-3
Midday Daily 4: 6-8-6-2
Daily 3: 3-8-5
Daily 4: 8-7-6-2
Fantasy 5: 15-17-24-28-30
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno: 08-12-13-14-18-19-21-25-26-32-36-37-40-41-55-63-64-67-69-76-78-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
Powerball: 07-40-48-55-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/03/29/michigan-lottery-numbers-saturday-march-michigan-lottery-numbers-for-saturday-march-2828/2935143001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments