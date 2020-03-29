LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, March 28:

Classic Lotto 47: 05-14-28-34-39-45

Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million

Poker Lotto: QD-AH-7C-9H-5S

Midday Daily 3: 3-3-3

Midday Daily 4: 6-8-6-2

Daily 3: 3-8-5

Daily 4: 8-7-6-2

Fantasy 5: 15-17-24-28-30

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno: 08-12-13-14-18-19-21-25-26-32-36-37-40-41-55-63-64-67-69-76-78-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

Powerball: 07-40-48-55-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

