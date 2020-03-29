LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 755, 3384

Evening: 835, 9414

Fantasy 5: 1, 7, 17, 29, 32

Double Play: 8, 19, 27, 31, 37

Monday jackpot: $115K

Keno: 4, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 31, 36, 39, 41, 51, 55, 57, 61, 62, 68, 70, 75, 79

Poker Lotto: 9, 2, 5, Q, 8

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/03/29/michigan-lottery-numbers/111489690/