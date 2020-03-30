Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, March 30
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 511, 6448
Evening: 007, 9728
Fantasy 5: 8, 15, 21, 34, 35
Double Play: 9, 10, 22, 27, 31
Tuesday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 4, 10, 12, 14, 16, 19, 26, 28, 42, 43, 46, 49, 50, 51, 57, 59, 60, 61, 63, 64, 67, 71
Poker Lotto: 8♥, 4♥, J♣, 9♦, 2♣
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/03/30/michigan-lottery-numbers/111511172/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments