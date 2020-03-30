LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 511, 6448

Evening: 007, 9728

Fantasy 5: 8, 15, 21, 34, 35

Double Play: 9, 10, 22, 27, 31

Tuesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 4, 10, 12, 14, 16, 19, 26, 28, 42, 43, 46, 49, 50, 51, 57, 59, 60, 61, 63, 64, 67, 71

Poker Lotto: 8, 4, J, 9, 2

