Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, March 31
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 462, 0032
Evening: 624, 3568
Fantasy 5: 1, 26, 29, 36, 37
Double Play: 12, 13, 16, 21, 31
Wednesday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 2, 3, 6, 8, 9, 12, 14, 24, 25, 30, 37, 44, 50, 51, 57, 59, 60, 65, 66, 77, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: J♠, 10♦, 3♣, 9♠, Q♣
