LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 462, 0032

Evening: 624, 3568

Fantasy 5: 1, 26, 29, 36, 37

Double Play: 12, 13, 16, 21, 31

Wednesday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 2, 3, 6, 8, 9, 12, 14, 24, 25, 30, 37, 44, 50, 51, 57, 59, 60, 65, 66, 77, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: J, 10, 3, 9, Q

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/03/31/michigan-lottery-numbers/111513046/