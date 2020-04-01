Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, April 1
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 351, 8266
Evening: 060, 8408
Fantasy 5: 4, 6, 8, 18, 33
Double Play: 1, 14, 17, 19, 38
Thursday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 5, 7, 8, 18, 21, 23, 34, 35, 40, 43, 46, 48, 52, 53, 58, 59, 60, 62, 70, 72, 77, 80
Poker Lotto: K♣, 4♠, 3♦, 10♥, 2♥
Classic Lotto: 2, 7, 9, 25, 37, 38
Double Play: 11, 13, 22, 27, 31, 44
Saturday jackpot: $2.75M
