Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, April 2
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 749, 1481
Evening: 452, 4355
Fantasy 5: 20, 27, 28, 33, 35
Double Play: 13, 15, 19, 32, 36
Friday jackpot: $115K
Keno: 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 16, 22, 23, 25, 31, 42, 43, 45, 50, 51, 53, 54, 64, 66, 76, 77
Poker Lotto: 7♠, 5♦, A♥, 4♦, 10♠
