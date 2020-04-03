Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, April 3
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 421, 2151
Evening: 182, 7249
Fantasy 5: 9, 19, 26, 31, 39
Double Play: 11, 18, 20, 24, 37
Saturday jackpot: $134K
Keno: 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 15, 19, 21, 24, 25, 27, 28, 36, 37, 45, 49, 59, 66, 67, 69, 72, 79
Poker Lotto: 3♥, 9♦, 2♠, Q♥, 8♣
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/04/03/michigan-lottery-numbers/111519752/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments