These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 421, 2151

Evening: 182, 7249

Fantasy 5: 9, 19, 26, 31, 39

Double Play: 11, 18, 20, 24, 37

Saturday jackpot: $134K

Keno: 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 15, 19, 21, 24, 25, 27, 28, 36, 37, 45, 49, 59, 66, 67, 69, 72, 79

Poker Lotto: 3, 9, 2, Q, 8

