Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, April 4
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, April 4:
Classic Lotto 47: 01-11-14-23-34-46
Estimated jackpot: $2.75 million
Poker Lotto: QC-4C-9H-5S-9S
Midday Daily 3: 9-8-0
Midday Daily 4: 0-9-4-3
Daily 3: 5-0-1
Daily 4: 3-7-6-3
Fantasy 5: 09-13-17-21-37
Estimated jackpot: $134,000
Keno: 01-05-07-23-24-30-31-32-37-38-43-52-55-57-58-60-63-67-68-70-71-77
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $127 million
Powerball: 08-31-39-40-43, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3
