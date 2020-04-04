Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, April 4:

Classic Lotto 47: 01-11-14-23-34-46

Estimated jackpot: $2.75 million

Poker Lotto: QC-4C-9H-5S-9S

Midday Daily 3: 9-8-0

Midday Daily 4: 0-9-4-3

Daily 3: 5-0-1

Daily 4: 3-7-6-3

Fantasy 5: 09-13-17-21-37

Estimated jackpot: $134,000

Keno: 01-05-07-23-24-30-31-32-37-38-43-52-55-57-58-60-63-67-68-70-71-77

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $127 million

Powerball: 08-31-39-40-43, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3

