Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, April 5
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 540, 6366
Evening: 767, 6244
Fantasy 5: 9, 14, 27, 30, 35
Double Play: 4, 11, 23, 31, 37
Monday jackpot: $193K
Keno: 4, 8, 13, 14, 15, 17, 24, 25, 27, 32, 42, 49, 53, 56, 57, 60, 64, 65, 69, 71, 74, 78
Poker Lotto: 6♠, 8♣, 9♠, 9♣, K♣
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/04/05/michigan-lottery-numbers/111521638/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments