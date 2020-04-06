Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, April 6
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 267, 6956
Evening: 818, 5718
Fantasy 5: 5, 18, 22, 29, 39
Double Play: 7, 11, 19, 21, 25
Tuesday jackpot: $227K
Keno: 2, 6, 7, 8, 12, 15, 16, 18, 21, 32, 39, 40, 44, 49, 54, 59, 66, 68, 70, 73, 76, 77
Poker Lotto: 7♥, 2♠, A♣, 2♥, 6♦
