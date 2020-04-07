Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, April 8
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 579, 5541
Evening: 924, 2097
Fantasy 5: 10, 18, 19, 22, 33
Double Play: 1, 5, 13, 22, 32
Wednesday jackpot: $278K
Keno: 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 24, 27, 28, 29, 33, 37, 39, 44, 45, 52, 56, 64, 68, 70, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: A♣, Q♠, K♦, 4♣, A♥
