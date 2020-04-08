LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 062, 7698

Evening: 409, 5449

Fantasy 5: 12, 25, 26, 31, 36

Double Play: 4, 21, 28, 32, 36

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 3, 10, 14, 16, 30, 31, 37, 38, 41, 42, 46, 47, 48, 52, 59, 65, 66, 69, 74, 77, 78

Poker Lotto: J, 6, 9, 4, 8

Classic Lotto: 7, 8, 9, 13, 17, 24

Double Play: 5, 9, 17, 19, 33, 34

Saturday jackpot: $3.05M

