Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, April 8
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 062, 7698
Evening: 409, 5449
Fantasy 5: 12, 25, 26, 31, 36
Double Play: 4, 21, 28, 32, 36
Thursday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 2, 3, 10, 14, 16, 30, 31, 37, 38, 41, 42, 46, 47, 48, 52, 59, 65, 66, 69, 74, 77, 78
Poker Lotto: J♦, 6♣, 9♠, 4♥, 8♠
Classic Lotto: 7, 8, 9, 13, 17, 24
Double Play: 5, 9, 17, 19, 33, 34
Saturday jackpot: $3.05M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/04/08/michigan-lottery-numbers/111527240/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments