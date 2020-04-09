Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, April 9
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 705, 8202
Evening: 134, 2073
Fantasy 5: 6, 7, 10, 23, 33
Double Play: 9, 10, 12, 23, 28
Friday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 2, 4, 5, 8, 11, 18, 22, 25, 26, 29, 35, 42, 47, 48, 49, 57, 58, 63, 66, 78, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 3♦, J♥, Q♦, 10♥, A♦
