Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, April 10
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 446, 0449
Evening: 326, 2757
Fantasy 5: 4, 13, 14, 31, 34
Double Play: 2, 11, 25, 27, 33
Saturday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 1, 4, 5, 6, 14, 18, 27, 28, 30, 34, 40, 46, 47, 55, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 69, 75, 79
Poker Lotto: J♠, 7♣, 4♣, A♠, K♥
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/04/10/michigan-lottery-numbers/111535764/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments