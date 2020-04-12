Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, April 11:

Classic Lotto 47: 02-10-12-33-42-43

Estimated jackpot: $3.05 million

Poker Lotto: JD-JH-AS-2C-7H

Midday Daily 3: 3-6-6

Midday Daily 4: 3-9-2-1

Daily 3: 6-3-6

Daily 4: 0-1-0-7

Fantasy 5: 11-19-21-35-37

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno: 02-04-15-21-24-27-31-34-35-42-46-50-53-54-56-58-60-65-66-72-75-79

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $145 million

Powerball: 22-29-30-42-47, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3

