Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, April 12
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 145, 6737
Evening: 580, 3719
Fantasy 5: 5, 15, 21, 27, 36
Double Play: 8, 11, 19, 27, 35
Monday jackpot: $130K
Keno: 1, 5, 9, 17, 22, 27, 28, 29, 31, 36, 39, 41, 44, 47, 50, 52, 54, 55, 67, 69, 73, 78
Poker Lotto: K♦, 10♥, 3♦, 8♣, Q♠
