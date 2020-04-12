LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 145, 6737

Evening: 580, 3719

Fantasy 5: 5, 15, 21, 27, 36

Double Play: 8, 11, 19, 27, 35

Monday jackpot: $130K

Keno: 1, 5, 9, 17, 22, 27, 28, 29, 31, 36, 39, 41, 44, 47, 50, 52, 54, 55, 67, 69, 73, 78

Poker Lotto: K, 10, 3, 8, Q

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/04/12/michigan-lottery-numbers/111541296/