Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, April 13
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 159, 2254
Evening: 830, 0280
Fantasy 5: 1, 4, 13, 14, 16
Double Play: 14, 15, 19, 27, 35
Tuesday jackpot: $156K
Keno: 2, 3, 4, 5, 11, 13, 21, 28, 36, 43 ,48, 50, 51, 56, 58, 60, 66, 67, 70, 71, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: J♦, 7♦, 6♦, 9♦, 9♣
