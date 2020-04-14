LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 346, 9898

Evening: 934, 4398

Fantasy 5: 7, 16, 20, 21, 30

Double Play: 12, 19, 24, 26, 34

Wednesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 32, 35, 44, 53, 54, 56, 61, 66, 72

Poker Lotto: 5, 7, 6, 8, A

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/04/14/michigan-lottery-numbers-tuesday-april/111550764/