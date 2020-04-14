Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, April 14
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 346, 9898
Evening: 934, 4398
Fantasy 5: 7, 16, 20, 21, 30
Double Play: 12, 19, 24, 26, 34
Wednesday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 1, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 32, 35, 44, 53, 54, 56, 61, 66, 72
Poker Lotto: 5♣, 7♠, 6♦, 8♦, A♥
