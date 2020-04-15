LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 505, 4413

Evening: 978, 2205

Fantasy 5: 4, 15, 18, 29, 36

Double Play: 3, 10, 22, 28, 30

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 3, 6, 7, 10, 14, 21, 24, 28, 31, 35, 36, 38, 41, 42, 44, 49, 50, 55, 65, 68, 79

Poker Lotto: A, Q, J, 10, K

Classic Lotto: 2, 5, 6, 34, 36, 39

Double Play: 31, 33, 35, 41, 44, 46

Saturday jackpot: $3.4M

