Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, April 15
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 505, 4413
Evening: 978, 2205
Fantasy 5: 4, 15, 18, 29, 36
Double Play: 3, 10, 22, 28, 30
Thursday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 1, 3, 6, 7, 10, 14, 21, 24, 28, 31, 35, 36, 38, 41, 42, 44, 49, 50, 55, 65, 68, 79
Poker Lotto: A♠, Q♠, J♥, 10♥, K♥
Classic Lotto: 2, 5, 6, 34, 36, 39
Double Play: 31, 33, 35, 41, 44, 46
Saturday jackpot: $3.4M
