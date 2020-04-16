LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 272, 9293

Evening: 466, 6617

Fantasy 5: 1, 11, 12, 16, 18

Double Play: 4, 5, 23, 25, 35

Friday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 2, 5, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 22, 31, 34, 35, 39, 43, 45, 49, 51, 67, 73, 74, 75, 79

Poker Lotto: 9, 3, 10, 10, 3

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/04/16/michigan-lottery-numbers-thursday-april/111561230/