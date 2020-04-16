Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, April 16
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 272, 9293
Evening: 466, 6617
Fantasy 5: 1, 11, 12, 16, 18
Double Play: 4, 5, 23, 25, 35
Friday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 1, 2, 5, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 22, 31, 34, 35, 39, 43, 45, 49, 51, 67, 73, 74, 75, 79
Poker Lotto: 9♦, 3♣, 10♣, 10♥, 3♥
