Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, April 17
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 666, 2294
Evening: 168, 0910
Fantasy 5: 12, 26, 29, 31, 35
Double Play: 5, 10, 12, 22, 35
Saturday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 4, 6, 8, 9, 12, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 28, 29, 32, 38, 44, 45, 50, 63, 67, 72, 73, 76
Poker Lotto: K♣, A♥, 4♥, J♠, K♠
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/04/17/michigan-lottery-numbers-friday-april/111566188/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments