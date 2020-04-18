Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, April 18
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, April 18:
Classic Lotto 47: 23-28-31-37-44-46
Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million
Poker Lotto: KH-2D-3H-6H-8H
Midday Daily 3: 4-1-7
Midday Daily 4: 0-8-1-9
Daily 3: 0-6-3
Daily 4: 7-6-1-0
Fantasy 5: 05-10-11-19-21
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno: 01-02-03-04-05-06-25-33-36-39-40-42-43-53-54-58-68-70-73-75-77-78
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $164 million
Powerball: 04-44-46-56-63, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
