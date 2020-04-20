LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 546, 5981

Evening: 335, 6012

Fantasy 5: 9, 17, 19, 21, 22

Double Play: 4, 5, 20, 24, 34

Tuesday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 10, 15, 19, 22, 27, 28, 29, 31, 33, 35, 36, 40, 47, 55, 58, 60, 61, 62, 65, 67, 72, 73

Poker Lotto: 3, 5, 8, Q, 7

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/04/20/michigan-lottery-numbers-monday-april/111576558/