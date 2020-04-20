Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, April 20
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 546, 5981
Evening: 335, 6012
Fantasy 5: 9, 17, 19, 21, 22
Double Play: 4, 5, 20, 24, 34
Tuesday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 10, 15, 19, 22, 27, 28, 29, 31, 33, 35, 36, 40, 47, 55, 58, 60, 61, 62, 65, 67, 72, 73
Poker Lotto: 3♥, 5♣, 8♥, Q♣, 7♠
