Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, April 21
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 090, 9968
Evening: 968, 7951
Fantasy 5: 2, 5, 7, 27, 29
Double Play: 5, 6, 9, 13, 30
Wednesday jackpot: $115K
Keno: 2, 4, 9, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 40, 50, 57, 58, 64, 72, 78
Poker Lotto: K♦, Q♦, 5♣, 3♠, 4♥
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/04/21/michigan-lottery-numbers/111582250/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments