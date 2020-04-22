Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, April 22
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 111, 8125
Evening: 951, 0678
Fantasy 5: 6, 27, 35, 37, 39
Double Play: 8, 16, 21, 24, 25
Thursday jackpot: $136K
Keno: 4, 6, 11, 12, 15, 17, 30, 32, 34, 36, 41, 42, 43, 57, 58, 61, 63, 64, 67, 69, 72, 78
Poker Lotto: J♦, 7♥, 9♥, 5♥, 8♣
Classic Lotto: 1, 18, 28, 30, 38, 44
Double Play: 14, 17, 22, 35, 39, 42
Saturday jackpot: $3.8M
