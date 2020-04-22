LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 111, 8125

Evening: 951, 0678

Fantasy 5: 6, 27, 35, 37, 39

Double Play: 8, 16, 21, 24, 25

Thursday jackpot: $136K

Keno: 4, 6, 11, 12, 15, 17, 30, 32, 34, 36, 41, 42, 43, 57, 58, 61, 63, 64, 67, 69, 72, 78

Poker Lotto: J, 7, 9, 5, 8

Classic Lotto: 1, 18, 28, 30, 38, 44

Double Play: 14, 17, 22, 35, 39, 42

Saturday jackpot: $3.8M

