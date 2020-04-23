Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, April 23
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 322, 0434
Evening: 267, 7941
Fantasy 5: 5, 7, 12, 15, 22
Double Play: 11, 25, 26, 28, 29
Friday jackpot: $167K
Keno: 1, 2, 3, 6, 10, 11, 16, 21, 23, 26, 34, 35, 36, 38, 41, 49, 55, 60, 61, 68, 69, 77
Poker Lotto: A♣, A♥, 7♥, 3♦, 4♣
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/04/23/michigan-lottery-numbers/111594112/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments