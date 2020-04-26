Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, April 25
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, April 25:
Classic Lotto 47: 03-10-26-33-44-45
Estimated jackpot: $3.8 million
Poker Lotto: QH-AH-4D-2S-10S
Midday Daily 3: 9-4-9
Midday Daily 4: 8-4-1-8
Daily 3: 9-8-8
Daily 4: 3-7-4-0
Fantasy 5: 01-10-13-28-39
Estimated jackpot: $206,000
Keno: 02-03-09-10-13-17-19-24-40-41-44-47-51-52-54-58-59-62-73-76-78-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $186 million
Powerball :01-03-21-47-57, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
