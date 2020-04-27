Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, April 27
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 278, 7131
Evening: 102, 6835
Fantasy 5: 8, 12, 27, 28, 32
Double Play: 2, 21, 25, 28, 30
Monday jackpot: $355K
Keno: 6, 9, 18, 19, 20, 25, 32, 39, 41, 42, 43, 45, 51, 55, 58, 60, 64, 70, 71, 72, 73, 77
Poker Lotto: 8♣, 3♦, 7♦, 6♥, 9♥
