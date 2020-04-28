Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, April 28
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 956, 9905
Evening: 218, 7338
Fantasy 5: 1, 3, 9, 22, 34
Double Play: 10, 13, 17, 21, 31
Wednesday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 2, 3, 5, 7, 12, 13, 15, 19, 24, 33, 34, 37, 41, 42, 44, 53, 60, 63, 64, 66, 73, 80
Poker Lotto: 5♥, 7♣, 7♦, 5♣, 2♦
