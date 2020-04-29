Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, April 29
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 090, 9590
Evening: 435, 1700
Fantasy 5: 5, 6, 12, 15, 27
Double Play: 3, 14, 22, 28, 32
Thursday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 1, 3, 5, 6, 14, 21, 22, 26, 28, 31, 32, 36, 49, 62, 63, 65, 66, 67, 69, 70, 72, 80
Poker Lotto: 5♦, 8♣, A♥, J♣, 2♥
Classic Lotto: 1, 8, 16, 22, 30, 34
Double Play: 7, 8, 22, 40, 45, 46
Saturday jackpot: $4.2M
