These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 090, 9590

Evening: 435, 1700

Fantasy 5: 5, 6, 12, 15, 27

Double Play: 3, 14, 22, 28, 32

Thursday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 3, 5, 6, 14, 21, 22, 26, 28, 31, 32, 36, 49, 62, 63, 65, 66, 67, 69, 70, 72, 80

Poker Lotto: 5, 8, A, J, 2

Classic Lotto: 1, 8, 16, 22, 30, 34

Double Play: 7, 8, 22, 40, 45, 46

Saturday jackpot: $4.2M

