Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, April 30
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 046, 5840
Evening: 845, 3140
Fantasy 5: 11, 18, 25, 36, 39
Double Play: 2, 19, 26, 29, 30
Friday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 1, 4, 6, 11, 14, 15, 21, 26, 30, 41, 43, 44, 45, 46, 48, 49, 59, 62, 63, 68, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: 8♥, 10♥, 2♥, 7♦, 9♠
