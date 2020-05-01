Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, May 1
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 936, 9267
Evening: 536, 2943
Fantasy 5: 9, 13, 15, 32, 35
Double Play: 3, 8, 28, 30, 33
Saturday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 2, 8, 12, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 30, 32, 35, 40, 41, 42, 44, 50, 51, 53, 55, 58, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: 2♣, 5♠, K♣, 5♥, J♥
